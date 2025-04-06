Trish Stratus Looks Back On Working With Chris Jericho, WWE Heel Turn

Trish Stratus, alongside her career frenemy Lita, found herself in an intergender feud with Christian and Chris Jericho in 2005. Along the way, Stratus and Jericho's on-screen characters briefly became romantically involved, culminating in Stratus betraying Jericho at WrestleMania XX.

Stratus joins the "WWE Retrospective" series on WWE's YouTube page, 25 years removed from her debut in the promotion, to watch back some of her most memorable moments. She speaks on the fan reaction to her storyline with Christian and Chris Jericho.

"But then this neat thing happened with the Jericho and Trish storyline, and fans really got behind it. That's how you know it's special. Jericho's a bad guy, people hate him, they're booing him, then Trish Stratus comes and there's this neat character where they kinda say, I kinda like this thing. I think they wanted Trishtofer. We were ready to go there, let's give them Trishtofer."

The WWE Hall of Famer continues on to say that despite it being a supposed "heel act," the fans wanted to see their characters on screen together.

"You know the fans are behind it when this bad guy that they're used to booing, they were liking so much. They're like, he's kinda nice though, you should go for him Trish. They were coming with us along the way, so that was fun."



The women's wrestling pioneer notes that she felt the duo split too soon and they could've done a lot more together. She goes on to talk about more than just her angle with Jericho on the show, also looking back on her WWE debut that she made alongside Prince Albert.

