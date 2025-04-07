WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Addresses Downside Of His Character

Throughout his days wrestling in both WWE and WCW, Goldberg was mostly presented to the audience as a babyface. His explosive move-set and superhero like persona made him instantly beloved by younger fans and adored by those who were fond of his physical in-ring style. That said, it can be challenging portraying a hero for an extended period of time, and in a recent edition of "The Ariel Helwani Show," Goldberg explained how his character suffered from not turning heel sooner.

"Being a heel gives you the ability to get your ass kicked and not be that superhuman guy right? There were a number of negatives to my character and that was one of them. In that respect, it was one dimensional and so, you can only be that good guy for so long, that's my opinion on it."

In June 2000, just under a year before WCW was purchased by WWE, Goldberg surprisingly speared Kevin Nash during his match with Jeff Jarrett at The Great American Bash, to kick off a very brief and unsuccessful heel run. Goldberg had such a negative experience being a heel, that he never wanted to consider the idea again, but admitted that he would've agreed to it if asked earlier in his career.

"I had such a bad experience with it when it happened. I didn't want to go back to it and I didn't understand the business enough and honestly, care about the business enough at that time in retrospect, and nobody really asked me to do it either ... I think I would have said yes wholeheartedly, but I don't think it ever really came up again."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.