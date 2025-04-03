How WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Thinks The APA Would Fare In 2025

In today's pro wrestling landscape, teams such as The Hurt Syndicate, The Hardy Boyz, The Street Profits, and the War Raiders sit atop their respective brands. Could a duo from the past fare just as well, though? According to WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield, he and Ron Simmons likely could.

On a recent edition of the "Something To Wrestle" podcast, JBL addressed the potential reactions he and Simmons would draw together in 2025, specifically as the APA. "Of course, it's impossible for me to be unbiased with this because it's me and Ron. I think [we would fare] very well," JBL said.

"I think if you're talking about the APA, and not necessarily the Acolytes, the guys that come down and just try to kill people, I think it'd be very well received because we'd so much stuff backstage. Some of these stars, these guys are really entertaining people. You look at their social media and what they do, we could have a lot of fun with the whole roster."

While initially cast as the Acolytes in WWE, JBL and Simmons eventually expanded their tag team name to the Acolytes Protection Agency (APA), with part of their gimmick centered on protecting (or in some cases, beating up) locker room members for money during the Attitude Era. Elsewhere, Simmons and JBL routinely appeared backstage playing cards and drinking beer. Together, Simmons and JBL enjoyed three WWE Tag Team Championship reigns as well.

"God, we could have so much freaking fun. The bar fight scenes, the bar drinking that we did, the stuff we did the backstage, we would have a blast on social media," JBL said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.