Former AEW Star Saraya Opens Up About Sobriety, Hitting Bottom In WWE

Professional wrestling star Saraya has finally shared her tough battle with addiction during her WWE days. After leaving AEW recently, the wrestler known to many fans as Paige has opened up about the hard times that almost ended her career.

Saraya didn't hold back when talking about her problems on the "Lightweights Podcast."

"It was a personal decision, because I was drinking and doing drugs, and it wasn't good for me," she admitted. "I was a menace, I was constantly online doing controversial s***, I was fighting, I was just doing some crazy s***." She added, "So it was good for me not to drink. And it became an addiction too, and it's not good."

The British-born star hit a low point after a bad neck injury kept her from competing in the ring. Many fans remember this scary moment when she got hurt during a match with Sasha Banks in 2016. Without being able to wrestle, Saraya felt lost in the business she had known since she was a kid.

Fortunately, WWE stepped in to help when things looked really bad. They offered her a different role that would keep her on TV while she worked on getting better.

"I had already started getting sober with the help of WWE, and then six weeks into me coming back from my first injury... I was like, I can either hit rock bottom again, or I can try something different," she explained. "That's when WWE came to me and asked me about being GM, and I loved that idea."

As General Manager, Saraya could still be part of WWE programming even though she couldn't wrestle. This new job helped her stay in the spotlight while working on her health problems away from the cameras.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Lightweights Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.