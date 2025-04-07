Bandido Beats Chris Jericho, Wins ROH World Title In Bizarre AEW Dynasty Match Finish

Both Chris Jericho and Bandido walked into AEW Dynasty with something to lose as "The Nueve" put his ROH World Championship up for grabs, while Bandido put his mask on the line. It was a match full of twists and turns, but in the end, it was Bandido who left with everything as he became only the eighth man in history to become a two-time ROH World Champion.

The match started off hot with Jericho hitting both the Codebreaker and a Lionsault for a pair of early two counts, with Jericho taunting Bandido's mother and sister who were sitting at ringside in the process. Bandido was able to gain control with two dives to the outside, and throwing Jericho into the guardrail, before telling his family to remain calm. Back in the ring, Bandido held Jericho up in a standing suplex for a full minute, but things would take a turn for the worst when a big boot on the apron was countered into a powerbomb off the apron to the floor.

While Bandido is down, Jericho took the camera from the cameraman and taunted Bandido's family, who just about beat the count to get back in the ring. Jericho was in control, but Bandido fought his way back into the match, leading to both men having a series of counters to jockey for position. Jericho took Bandido to the top for 10 punches and managed to hit a Hurricanrana, despite Bandido attempting to fight it off. Bandido would then hit a one armed press slam, but after going to the top again, Jericho countered with a Codebreaker.

After the two men went for a shootout with 10 paces, Jericho took the low road and assaulted Bandido from behind, before trying to use the ropes for leverage on his pinfall attempts. Bandido caught Jericho off guard with a knee to the face, but couldn't land the 21-Plex and ended up in the Walls of Jericho, which he just about got out of. Jericho then started arguing with the referee, leading to Bryan Keith coming to ringside, but he was quickly disposed of by Bandido's brother Gravity, who made his return on this night. However, while the referee was distracted by the brawl on the outside, Jericho hit Bandido with his bat, and ended up getting the three count...but that wasn't the end of the match.

Aubrey Edwards came to ringside to console Bandido's family, who promptly told Edwards that Jericho had cheated to win. Jericho's bat was located and the match was quickly restarted, something Jericho was not happy about as he tried to grab Bandido's sister. This backfired massively as Bandido hit another knee, and a 21-Plex for the official win, becoming the ROH World Champion in the process. Bandido would celebrate with his family at ringside, before grabbing the Spanish announce team's microphone to give a message to his Spanish speaking fans.