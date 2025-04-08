WWE NXT Results 4/8 - Oba Femi, Trick Williams & Je'Von Evans Face Darkstate, Jordynne Grace Takes On Jaida Parker

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on April 8, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Before they collide in a Triple Threat Match at "NXT" Stand & Deliver for the NXT Championship, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, and titleholder Oba Femi will have to find a way to work together with one another as they join forces to take on a combination of three members of Darkstate: Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James and Saquon Shugars. "NXT" General Manager Ava made the announcement that Femi, Williams, and Evans would be facing each other on April 19 during last week's edition of "NXT" before Darkstate surprised the trio with an attack in the moments that followed.

Jordynne Grace will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Roxanne Perez at the "NXT" Roadblock television special on March 11 as she squares off with rival Jaida Parker. After Stephanie Vaquer relinquished her Women's North American Championship last week, Grace and Parker both confronted her in the ring as they looked to become Vaquer's next challenger for the NXT Women's Championship. Not wanting to make the decision herself, Vaquer told Grace and Parker to figure things out amongst themselves leading to a brawl between the two women.