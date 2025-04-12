Bret Hart Points Out Difference In WWE Product With Vince McMahon Absent

Wrestling legend Bret "The Hitman" Hart has shared his thoughts on how WWE has changed since Vince McMahon left the company on an episode of "The Ariel Helwani Show." The Hall of Famer, known for his incredible in-ring skills and honest opinions, sees some important differences in how wrestlers are being used now compared to the McMahon era.

"I just think there's a little more integrity right now," Hart said recently. "The guys that are being pushed are being pushed 'cause they're talented, and not because they're Vince's favorites."

This comment carries special weight coming from Hart, whose own career was deeply affected by McMahon's decisions. Many fans remember how Hart's WWE run ended with the infamous "Montreal Screwjob" in 1997, when McMahon changed the match ending without telling Hart.

The new WWE leadership under Triple H (Paul Levesque) has made noticeable changes to the shows. Fans have seen longer wrestling matches, more focus on championships, and storylines that make more sense week to week. These changes align with the kind of wrestling Hart himself was known for during his prime years.

"I feel that as great as he was [Vince], and as far as ideas and imagination, in a lot of ways there's nobody like him," Hart acknowledged. "But, at the same time, I feel that he governed things in a shady way, he didn't care necessarily about the craft. ... As much greatness that Vince brought to wrestling, he also brought a lot of negative, corrupted thinking."

Wrestling fans have noticed that stars like Gunther, Penta, and Lyra Valkyria – wrestlers known for their in-ring talent – have received strong pushes under the new leadership. This focus on wrestling ability rather than just look or size seems to support what Hart is saying.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.