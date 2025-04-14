Two Top WWE Stars Proved WrestleMania Isn't Just About Burying Stars

WrestleMania is where legends are made. It is the dream of any wrestler to walk out of "The Showcase of the Immortals" with a victory to their name, and yet, in all of WrestleMania history, two victors stand out: "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels and "The Hitman" Bret Hart. Michaels and Hart's Iron Man match at WrestleMania XII not only changed their careers' trajectory, but it cemented the two as timeless legends.

By the time WrestleMania XII came around in 1996, Hart was in his third reign with the WWF World Heavyweight Championship, while Michaels was a 3x WWF Intercontinental Champion. The premise of their WrestleMania XII match was simple: both men had an hour to prove, without a shadow of a doubt, which of them was the best wrestler.

An Iron Man match is built around scoring as many falls as possible in an hour. Successful pinfalls and submissions are routine as competitors become worn down. As Anaheim watched Michaels and Hart's one-hour Iron Man match progress, however, neither man scored any falls. For every submission Hart had, Michaels had an answer. For every pinfall Michaels attempted, Hart kicked out in response. For however good one man was, the other was just as good. The match continued in gridlock, with neither man scoring a fall. The crowd hung onto every move. Minutes turned into an hour, and neither Michaels nor Hart had a pinfall to their name. There was no defeating "The Hitman," and there was no defeating "The Heartbreak Kid." Both men truly cemented their resiliency with this iconic, hour-long wrestling masterclass.