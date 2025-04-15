One Of WrestleMania's Biggest Losers Ushered WWE's Nostalgia Era

WWE has undergone many different eras over the decades, from the Golden Era which had names like Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage at the forefront, to the New Generation Era where Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart left their mark and where The Undertaker began his journey, to the massive Attitude Era that revolutionized pro wrestling and gave fans the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Triple H. While the Attitude Era might have arguably been the most popular era of WWE to date, the movement began when it's future flagship star lost one of the biggest matches of his career at WrestleMania 13.

At the end of King of the Ring 1996, Austin cut the promo that would catapult him into the main event after years of going through gimmick after gimmick, establishing "Austin 3:16" as one of his many catchphrases. Following this, Austin would taunt Hart during promos for weeks, hoping to get the attention of the veteran, leading to their clash at Survivor Series that year that saw "The Hitman" walk away with a win. However, as fans of the time might recall, their feud wouldn't end there as at that year's Royal Rumble, Austin's elimination would be overruled as it went unnoticed by the officials, allowing the "Rattlesnake" to sneakily eliminate Hart and secure his win.

Even after this, Austin continued to cost Hart crucial matches even costing "The Hitman" the WWF Championship against Sycho Sid during the episode of "Monday Night Raw" the night after he just won the belt again. Hart again lost another shot at gold during an episode of "Raw is War" when Undertaker this time interfered in his steel cage match, leading to a very frustrated and disgruntled "Hitman."