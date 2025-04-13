Kevin Owens Lays Out Remaining WWE Career Goals, Laments Loss Of John Cena Rematch

WWE star Kevin Owens is thinking about his wrestling future as he gets ready for neck surgery. He recently talked about what matches he still wants to have and one special match that might never happen again.

"The Prizefighter" shares his biggest wish for a special WrestleMania moment with a close friend on the "My Mom's Basement" podcast when asked if he has any goals left to accomplish in WWE.

"Honestly, I really don't [have any goals left] ... there's matches I'd love to have, like I'd love to wrestle Finn [Balor] at WrestleMania, because we've been really close since we met in WWE, and he's one of those guys that I consider more like family than a friend, and I'd love to get to share that experience with him," Owens said. "One of the things that really hurts about this injury is now I know I won't get to wrestle John [Cena] one last time, 'cause that's not gonna happen now, and I was really hoping I got to do that before he's done."

Owens and John Cena have a storied history together. When Owens first came to WWE's main roster in 2015, he shocked everyone by beating Cena in his very first match. Their matches that summer made KO a star right away. Even though his future is unclear due to the upcoming neck surgery, Owens still hopes for the best.

"I haven't talked to the surgeons at length about the surgery that's required or what that means. I just know what I've seen from other guys going through neck surgery ... but man, I'd love to, I'd love to wrestle John one last time."

The timeline for Owens' return remains up in the air.

