AEW's Samoa Joe Doesn't Understand Why People Are Intimidated By Him

Few men strike fear in to their opponents quite like Samoa Joe. The former AEW World Champion has made a career out of being one of the hardest hitting performers in the world, and is never afraid to get down and dirty with people who think they are tough enough to cross his path. With that said, it's been widely known within the wrestling business that the "Samoan Submission Machine" is actually one of the more laid back performers working today, so where did he get the reputation for being an intimidating figure come from? During a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Joe admitted that it was AJ Styles who first told him how scared people were of him.

"I never understood, because I try to be pretty chill and cool. I remember AJ, the great thing about him is that everywhere I've been, you're going to see AJ, you're going to see Chris Daniels. You're going to see the same people over and over again, because they're getting booked there too. We used to go to places and AJ would be like, 'freaking guys intimidated or something.' I'll be like, 'Why?' He's like, 'I don't know he thinks you're a killer, you're going to kill him or something. I told him you're fine.' And I'm like, 'alright, cool.' Then we get in the ring, going to be fine."

Despite Styles letting the rest of the locker room that Joe is a very chilled guy who will take care of them in the ring, it didn't help matters when the crowd started chanting "Joe Is Gonna Kill You," making what was an already intimidating situation even more daunting for some opponents. However, Joe is very proud of his reputation as a safe worker, and has never intentionally hurt anyone.