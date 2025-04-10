Kris Statlander Beats Thunder Rosa On AEW Dynamite, Advances In Women's Owen Hart Cup

The 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament continued on the April 9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," with another match in the women's bracket between Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander. Both women have had their eye on "Timeless" Toni Storm and the AEW Women's World Championship for many months, but it was Statlander who advanced to the semi-finals, all while the champion sat at the commentary desk.

Both women had bright moments in the opening stages, with Rosa getting the better of the exchanges with her strikes. "La Mera Mera" took the action to the floor while Statlander tried to gather her bearings, landing a big Meteora on the floor as the action went in to the commercial break. Rosa had the majority of the control during the break, even chopping Statlander in front of Storm, telling the champion that she wants her title. After returning to the ring, Statlander got back in the match, grounding Rosa with holds as the commercial break came to an end.

Once the commercials ended, both women had an even strike exchange, with Rosa getting the better of it, hitting a Hurricanrana off the second rope and a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall. Rosa tried to continue her momentum, but Statlander used it to her own advantage as she landed a Blue Thunder Bomb for another two count. Statlander's lost control momentarily when Rosa landed a thrust kick and a Canadian Destroyer for another near fall, and quickly followed that up with yet another two count. However, the match came to an end when Statlander got back to her feet to hit a big lariat to Rosa, before landing the Staturday Night Fever for the victory.

Statlander will face the winner of the match between Jamie Hayter and Billie Starkz, which takes place this Saturday on "AEW Collision" in the semi-finals, and given that Storm gave Statlander a standing ovation on the commentary table after the match was over, the former AEW TBS Champion is sure to be a force to be reckoned with as the tournament plays out.