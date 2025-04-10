Nic Nemeth On How Megan Bayne's First Live Promo On AEW TV Should Have Been Treated

New AEW star Megan Bayne may not have been successful in her challenge against Women's World Champion Toni Storm but she's not letting the loss get her down. On last night's "AEW Dynamite," Bayne made it clear she will make the women's champion "bow down" in a rare live promo. So rare are Bayne's promos that "Busted Open Radio" host Nic Nemeth felt the company should've made a bigger deal of hearing from the oft-silent Bayne.

"When someone doesn't talk for a few months and they're in the middle of a push, now it becomes like 'What is she going to say when she talks?'" Nemeth said.

Following Bayne's loss to Toni Storm at AEW Dynasty, Nemeth feels that Bayne needs to be slightly rebuilt from a promotional perspective, and making a bigger deal about Bayne's first live promo would go a long way towards bulking up her aura.

"You have this asskicker who hasn't said and word and most of the time, someone is speaking for her...I don't know need 20 minutes from her. I just need 'I will end your career, Toni Storm'...One sentence and then you stand there and you just go off on her looking like the biggest, baddest Amazon there is."

Nemeth believes selling Bayne properly will keep fans thinking Storm won't be able to sneak away with a rollup pin again. Bayne had previously cut a pre-taped promo on social media earlier in her AEW run, but otherwise has been spoken for by Penelope Ford.