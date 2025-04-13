Konosuke Takeshita Sets Up Huge Rematch With Men's Owen Hart Cup Win On AEW Collision

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Brody King in the main event of "AEW Collision" to advance to the Owen Hart Cup semi-finals.

Takeshita, conspicuously without Don Callis at ringside, and King, cornered by Julia Hart, battled in an intensely physical bout both within and outside the ring. King specifically laid into Takeshita with chops against the guard rail, giving fans in the front row an up-close experience. But back inside the ring Takeshita fought back and made use of his explosive power to wear his larger opponent down.

Takeshita looked to have the match won with a Blue Thunderbomb, only for King to kick out, but from there Takeshita maintained much of the control to land a deadlift wheelbarrow slam followed by concurrent running knee strikes to put him down for the count of three.

THIS WEDNESDAY 4/16!#AEWDynamite Spring BreakThru

Boston

LIVE, 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax Will Ospreay vs Konosuke Takeshita#OwenHartCup Semifinal action begins in the Men's Tournament as @WillOspreay faces @takesoup! LIVE, 8ET / 7CT on TBS + MAX, WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/jdEO17L9Xo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2025

Takeshita's win in the Owen Hart Cup marks his second major win of the weekend, having previously defended his NEVER Openweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Windy City Riot on Friday. He will face Will Ospreay in the semi-finals of the tournament during next week's "AEW Dynamite Spring Break-Thru," looking to avenge the loss in their maiden singles bout at Revolution 2024.

On the other side of the bracket, "Hangman" Adam Page has yet to wrestle the "Wild Card" entrant in the tournament to determine who will face Kyle Fletcher in the semi-finals, and will also be doing so during "Spring Break-Thru" next week.