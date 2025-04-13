WWE Star Damien Priest Serving As Host For Upcoming Slayer Concert

Each week, WWE fans see former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest arrive to the tune of "Rise For The Night," which is produced by Def Rebel. It also features guitar work by Slayer's Kerry King, who will now be appearing alongside Priest at an upcoming concert.

As announced by the thrash metal band, Slayer will head to Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania on September 20 for what will be their only United States-based headlining concert of 2025. Opening acts for the show include Knocked Loose, Suicidal Tendencies, Power Trip, Cavalera (performing the "Chaos A.D" album) and Exodus (performing the "Bonded by Blood" set). As for Priest's involvement, he will be serving as the concert's official host. General ticket sales for the show went live on Ticketmaster on Friday, April 11, with pre-sale opportunities preceding it last Tuesday.

In a statement obtained by Billboard, King said, "Last year, Slayer played only two shows, and those shows affected me like playing The Big Four shows did. When we played our first show last year in Chicago, I figured it was going to be great for the fans, maybe there would be some people who had never seen us play before, but the reaction was just completely overwhelming. The fans reacted to us like I'd expect them to react to the biggest band on the planet. It was amazing. So for the Hershey concert, we'll play a Slayer show, we'll have all of our big fire effects, and just burn everything like we used to."

Outside of the ring, Priest is known for being a big fan of metal music. This fandom came after his childhood friend, Charlie Corletta, introduced him to Metallica's "For Whom the Bell Tolls."