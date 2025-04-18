WWE's Kevin Owens Gets Real About Comments On His Physique
It's fair to say that WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has never looked like the stereotypical "professional wrestler." He's never had the chiselled physique of someone like a prime Lex Luger, or the arms of someone like Scott Steiner, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of WWE's most popular stars. Owens was asked about his appearance on a recent episode of the "Insight" podcast, and to this day, people still comment on his look.
"I still get it all the time. But really, the people that feel like that's a knock or an insult, they're just very stupid. I'm so comfortable with how I look. I always have been, which is probably what's driven so many people crazy, because my weight has fluctuated over the years for sure. There were times where I was much heavier than I am now and there are reasons for that. They'll say, 'Well, you weren't working out enough. You were eating like sh*t.' Yeah, that's true, but it never hindered my work. So you might have not liked looking at me the way I looked at that point, but I was having killer matches either way, I was able to talk better than most people on the roster, and that never changed."
Owens explained that his weight regularly fluctuates, but the funniest thing about it is that he will end up losing weight without even trying, and doesn't set out to become as muscular as some of his WWE colleagues. "I don't know my metabolism. I really have no idea, but yeah right now I've shed some pounds. I might put more on. I really don't know. But I've never made a conscious choice to be heavier or be lighter or look better and man, that really drives a lot of people crazy."
Kevin Owens: They're Just Jealous
Despite not being built like what some fans will see as a traditional wrestler, that hasn't stopped Owens from having one of the most impactful arsenal of moves in the entire of industry. From dives to the outside, to his patented pop-up powerbomb, to do the things Owens does on a weekly basis not only takes a lot of strength, but a lot of athleticism as well, and when he was asked if people doubting him ever gets under his skin, Owens believes that some people, particularly on social media, simply live to try and tear someone else down, especially when they're flying high in the own life.
"Yeah, maybe, I don't know. I mean, it's like everyone, there will be fans that will look at guys that are in incredible shape and still find something wrong. So yeah, some people are just born to discredit other people because of their own shortcomings, I guess. As stupid as it sounds, 'Oh, they're just jealous.' There probably is something to that to a level. If you spend most of your time trying to tear other people down, even subconsciously, there's kind of something with you that's the problem."
Sadly, fans won't be seeing Owens in a WWE ring for the foreseeable future as he announced on the April 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown" that he needed to step away from wrestling due to a serious neck injury. The injury is set to require surgery, which will likely keep him out of action for the remainder of 2025, and potentially the beginning of 2026 depending on how long his road to recovery is, but it has not been confirmed at the time of writing when the surgery (if he opts to have it) will take place.
