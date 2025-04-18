WWE's Kevin Owens Gets Real About Comments On His Physique

It's fair to say that WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has never looked like the stereotypical "professional wrestler." He's never had the chiselled physique of someone like a prime Lex Luger, or the arms of someone like Scott Steiner, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of WWE's most popular stars. Owens was asked about his appearance on a recent episode of the "Insight" podcast, and to this day, people still comment on his look.

"I still get it all the time. But really, the people that feel like that's a knock or an insult, they're just very stupid. I'm so comfortable with how I look. I always have been, which is probably what's driven so many people crazy, because my weight has fluctuated over the years for sure. There were times where I was much heavier than I am now and there are reasons for that. They'll say, 'Well, you weren't working out enough. You were eating like sh*t.' Yeah, that's true, but it never hindered my work. So you might have not liked looking at me the way I looked at that point, but I was having killer matches either way, I was able to talk better than most people on the roster, and that never changed."

Owens explained that his weight regularly fluctuates, but the funniest thing about it is that he will end up losing weight without even trying, and doesn't set out to become as muscular as some of his WWE colleagues. "I don't know my metabolism. I really have no idea, but yeah right now I've shed some pounds. I might put more on. I really don't know. But I've never made a conscious choice to be heavier or be lighter or look better and man, that really drives a lot of people crazy."