Triple H Names One Thing He Does Better Than Former WWE Head Vince McMahon

Triple H took the creative reins of WWE following Vince McMahon's unceremonious exit from the company in January 2024. "The Game," real name Paul Levesque, says he's better at one important thing during his time running the company – celebrating wins.

In a new interview on the "High Performance" podcast, Triple H talked about how Vince McMahon always seemed to focus on the next challenge instead of enjoying successes along the way.

"I used to say to him all the time, I don't know why you can't enjoy any of this. You're like the guy that climbed Mount Everest and got to the top... and then you're like, is there a bigger hill that I can go up," Triple H said. "I can carry the wins better, I can celebrate the wins better, I can enjoy that success."

Levesque's different outlook comes partly from his health problems in 2021. He had a serious heart issue that forced him to stop wrestling. This health scare changed how he looks at life and work.

"I do think that my health scare in that moment in time made me realize that none of this is the end of the world," Triple H said. "Sometimes you have a bad day, some days it rains, next day the sun comes out."

Since taking over the creative direction of WWE's product after Vince McMahon's resignation, Triple H has made fans mostly happy with his changes. He's made watching the numerous hours of programming WWE puts out each week feel like less of a chore.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "High Performance" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.