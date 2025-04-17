Backstage Update On Tetsuya Naito's NJPW Departure

New Japan Pro Wrestling suddenly lost two of the pillars of their promotion when the news broke that Tetsuya Naito parted ways with them after a 20-year tenure, as well as former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Bushi, following Naito's lead. Following the news, Dave Meltzer shared some of the inside information he has surrounding the shock exits of both Naito and Bushi, as well as recounting what NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi said in a statement regarding this.

In the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Meltzer opined that Tanahashi's statement gave the impression that it was Naito and Bushi's decisions to leave, and noted that with the NJPW President's retirement, it makes Naito's name value the strongest considering he's the last one of the NJPW boom period outside of Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega.

"Still, multiple people who work within the company, including talent and management, expressed being surprised when the announcement was made, even though it was reported two weeks ago in Japan that he was working without a contract and that he had brought up leaving to management earlier in the month," Meltzer wrote.

Additionally, Meltzer reported that Naito might make sporadic appearances for NJPW going forward, but that ultimately, it's believed that his exit was due to a money dispute for a new contract. In regards to Bushi, Meltzer claimed that he left due to his loyalty to Naito, and that he'll likely go on to freelance in Japan, but that this is likely simply an educated speculation and nothing official.