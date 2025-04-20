Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre Take Home Multiple Trophies At 2025 WWE Slammy Awards
WrestleMania season means that WWE is giving out its annual Slammy Awards. The yearly tradition often comes at the end of the calendar year, but this year WWE is giving out the awards at the end of what the company considers its "season," with WrestleMania acting as a finale and championship game rolled into one. WWE announced the awards on social media.
Cody Rhodes walked away with four awards: for Male Superstar of the year, Entrance of the Year, and Match of the year, which he shared with Roman Reigns, and OMG Moment of the Year, which he shared with John Cena. Match of the Year ended up being a tie, also involving Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's Hell In A Cell match from Bad Blood. McIntyre walked away with three awards, as he also won Social Star of the year, and also won Rivalry of the year with Punk.
The women's tag division won out in the Tag Team of the Year category, as former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair won the award. The women's division also brokeout in WWE's developmental league, with Roxanne Perez besting the likes of Oba Femi and Trick Williams to be named NXT Superstar of the Year.
Here is the full list of the winners:
- Entrance of the Year: Cody Rhodes
- NXT Superstar of the Year: Roxanne Perez
- Breakout Superstar of the Year: Stephanie Vaquer
- Social Star of the Year: Drew McIntyre
- Rivalry of the Year: Drew McIntyre and CM Punk
- Tag Team of the Year: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair
- OMG Moment of the Year: John Cena turns on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber
- WTF Moment of the Year: The Wyatt Sicks debut
- Match of the Year (tie): Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns: WrestleMania XL Night 2 and Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk Hell in a Cell Match: Bad Blood 2024
- Female Superstar of the Year: Liv Morgan
- Male Superstar of the Year: Cody Rhodes
- Faction of the Year: The OG Bloodline