Jeff Cobb Says Goodbye To NJPW, Seemingly Confirms Imminent Move To WWE

Jeff Cobb's departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling has been a sore spot for NJPW fans, and a greatly anticipated arrival to WWE fans. The former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion said his goodbyes to the promotion on social media, but did so in a very telling fashion.

"Then, now, forever," Cobb wrote on Twitter, referencing WWE's show-opening catchphrase. Cobb has arrows pointing to the NJPW banner in the picture of him, clarifying that while it is the WWE catchphrase, he is saying that no matter where he ends up, the promotion will be a part of him. It is still not clear when Cobb will debut in WWE. Many assumed it would be at WrestleMania 41, answering Randy Orton's open challenge, but that honor went to TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.

Cobb vacating the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title he held with Callum Newman had many wondering how quickly the deal between Cobb and WWE came together. Recent reports suggest that Cobb had already signed with WWE, and NJPW was aware of this fact when they put the tag titles on Cobb and Newman. New champions have yet to be determined.

Cobb is not the only major NJPW star leaving the promotion, as Los Ingobernables de Japon members Tetsuya Naito and Bushi are leaving the company, despite Naito being one of the main faces of the promotion over the course of the last decade. Naito's departure is a major shakeup, especially in the wake of the company losing Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and the impending retirement of Hiroshi Tanahashi.