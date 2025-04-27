Gunther Discusses 'Strange' Experience Working Under Vince McMahon In WWE

Former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER made his debut on WWE's main roster in April 2022 following WrestleMania 38, which was just a few months before Vince McMahon resigned from his role as CEO in the company due to being accused of sex trafficking and assault. During that time, "The Ring General" briefly had an opportunity to work with McMahon, but he found more success on "WWE SmackDown" once Triple H took over as Head of Creative, specifically after winning the Intercontinental Championship. GUNTHER just celebrated three years of being on the main roster, and in a recent interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," he reflected on performing under McMahon, and why he prefers working for Triple H instead.

"I was under Vince for 4 months or something and it was a strange work experience ... the direction was very confusing, it was hard to figure out what was expected of me, which usually is never an issue." GUNTHER said. "At the end of the day, everything came around for me. I was lucky often in my career in terms of timing. I was at the right place at the right time very often but yeah overall I'm 100% a Hunter guy, like that's been my whole career in WWE was like my directions came from Hunter."

GUNTHER admitted that he struggles to become invested with creative plans when he doesn't understand or agree with them, and can become quickly unmotivated by lack of direction. He stated that frustrations with McMahon never reached that far, but often felt confused within his first few months on the main roster.

