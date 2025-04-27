Drew McIntyre Reflects On His Eye-Opening Initial WWE Run

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is not new to WWE. His initial run from 2007 to 2014 did not go quite as planned, despite being labeled "The Chosen One" by none other than Vince McMahon. In an interview with "Untapped," McIntyre explained that he alone was to blame for his release.

"I really did believe my own crap," McIntyre said, noting that even in the UK he'd been positioned as a top star from the start, leading to an inflated sense of self-worth. "What I didn't realize is, behind the scenes, there was a lot of jealousy of the people who'd been there for years...It's not UFC. You don't just go in and mash the other guy and win. There's a lot of politicking and a lot of shenanigans backstage."

McIntyre admits that he was only helping those who had a grudge against him with his behavior and attitude at the time.

"I was given such a big opportunity...and that opportunity slipped right through my fingers," McIntyre said, believing he had to lose all of his status to truly understand it. "I had to get sent all the way to the bottom and below the bottom to finally make my way back to the top."

McIntyre was fired from WWE in 2014, just days after moving into his and his now-wife's first apartment, which humbled the former "Chosen One" considerably.

"Suddenly, I've got nothing and no one to answer to, and how do I make money? The only thing I know is wrestling," McIntyre said. "It was terrifying."

McIntyre got his legs under him, eventually working on the independent scene and for TNA Wrestling, then known as Impact. He suffered another setback in 2016 when he broke his neck, but compounded with the 2014 firing, McIntyre believes the obstacles made him the star he is today.

"I had to get away to truly look at myself. When you're in the limelight like that...you're always under pressure to be perfect, and I didn't handle the pressure very well...very immature, needed to grow up as a man, more than anything," McIntyre said, "but as a performer I had to get away to rebrand myself...I had to step away and rebuild that image, rebrand myself, but also, more importantly, grow up."