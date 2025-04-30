Seth Rollins Says CM Punk Wanted WWE To Fail, Asked Others To Leave After He Quit

It's safe to say that CM Punk and Seth Rollins don't like each other. The two men were previously friends before Punk left WWE in 2014, but in the years gone by, Rollins has grown to hate Punk over the fact that he has tried to tear down the company that he holds so close to his heart. Rollins was asked by former UFC fighter Daniel Cormier during a recent interview with ESPN if he will ever be on the same page as Punk, to which Rollins said no, especially considering what Punk tried to do after his initial WWE exit.

"I look at WWE as my family, it's been my dream since I was a little kid since I got here. It's given me everything I have, my house, my wife, my baby, all of that is through this business and through this company. I've able to provide for my family, allow them to have good lives that they wouldn't have, and I have this guy here, who was a friend, betrayed me, and then tried to take away all that stuff. He would have loved it if this company failed and all of us were out of a job. He asked specific friends to leave the company because of the way it treated him, the way he felt about that, and I mean that's to me, that's like sacrilege man."

Rollins explained that given the business they are both in, they both want to be the top guy which then adds more conflict to their already heated feud. He rounded off by saying that having a positive relationship with Punk doesn't add anything to his life, and that it's easier to hate him and punch him in the face than it is to let things go.

