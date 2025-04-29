Former WWE Star Baron Corbin Details Tag Team Run He & Kevin Owens Pitched

Bishop Dyer (formerly known as WWE's Baron Corbin) had quite an uncommon journey throughout his time in WWE. However, when losing the crown that allowed him to get away with anything arrogantly, it was Shinsuke Nakamura who took away his shield, spinning him into a very deep and "sad" persona even after temporarily hitting it big. "Sad" Corbin, a disheveled version of the man he used to be, became a weekly chuckle for many, but for Dyer, it generated gear turning ideas, including a pitch for him and Kevin Owens to join forces and become a top tag team. As they say "opposites attract," and for Dyer and Owens, that partnership might have broken down walls for both men's careers had it happened. On an episode of "Busted Open," Dyer discussed the original blueprint for this unlikely duo.

"We had pitched this whole story of me and him taking 'Sad' Corbin all the way to 'Mania. It was awesome, and it was gonna have an awesome turn at the end of it at 'Mania," Dyer said. "Me and him becoming tag; we pitched this whole thing about being tags and going against The Usos, who were the tag champs at the time. I was talking about taking bullets for Kevin, to where I'm like really earning his trust, and then at 'Mania, screw him over. That would have made me nuclear in heat."

Earlier this month, "The Prizefigther" announced that he would be stepping away from in-ring competition after recognizing the severity of his neck injury. Three weeks ago, it was reported that Owens underwent successful surgery. Dyer sent a message to his friend, in hopes that he'll see him tear up the competition again very soon.

"Kevin Owens – hopefully he's doing great with his neck surgery – is one of my favorite people in the whole world. I think he's one of the greatest Superstars that will ever, you know, be in this business," Dyer praised.

