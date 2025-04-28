Bayley Reveals Length Of Her WWE Deal, Says She's On Chapter Five Of 'Six Or Seven'

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has been in WWE for roughly 12 years, accomplishing many things during her illustrious career. In a new interview with "Insight," Bayley said that she's uncertain of how much longer she will continue wrestling.

"I don't know how many chapters there's gonna be, but maybe this is chapter 5...Chapter 4, to me, was Damage CTRL," Bayley said, noting that she's in a different place than she was alongside the faction. "I have an idea of where I wanna go, and I think that would continue my chapter 5...but Damage CTRL is its own chapter. That was super special to me."

Bayley isn't quite sure how many chapters will comprise her story in WWE.

"Maybe 6 [chapters], maybe 7," Bayley said. "When I was younger, because women didn't wrestle as long as we're doing now...Trish and Lita...They only did it 6 or 7 years with WWE and were only on top like 3 years or something...but now you look at like [Natalya] who's been around forever and still -I just wrestled her on Friday- just incredible in the ring. One of one."

According to the former Damage CTRL leader, she sees how much Natalya brings to the women's locker room and hopes that she is doing the same, even when she's not on television every week.

"There's something that I have that can help the locker room, just like she does, just like Naomi does, just like Tamina does," Bayley explained. The former WWE NXT Women's Champion initially believed she'd be retired by 35, but now that she's that age, and still main-eventing and doing red carpet events, she's completely reconsidered that limitation. Bayley also wants to open a wrestling school at some point. "I have a year and a half left on this current contract, so we'll see what happens then...And then what? Man, I don't know."