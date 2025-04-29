CM Punk Co-Wrote Marvel Comics Series For Character Played By Former WWE Star

After his release from WWE in 2014, CM Punk decided to follow his passion of comic book writing, where he would begin publishing for Marvel. In 2015, he specifically began co-writing for the tales of Guardian of the Galaxy's most fierce and humorous member, Drax, who is also played by former WWE star Dave Bautista in the movie series. "Drax" was released as a solo project 10 years ago, with Punk having the opportunity to write on nearly 15 editions of the series. The "Best In The World" would contribute to Marvel Comics until 2017, while also shifting his focus to competing in the UFC after his nine-year career in WWE.

Before working on "Drax," Punk made his comic book debut on "Thor Annual" #1, which is a story about a young version of the Marvel hero. The comic book was his first step into becoming a full-time writer for the company in 2014, but Punk had been pitching ideas to Marvel since 2011. Punk also worked on Vertigo's "Strange Sports Stories" anthology series, where the WWE star contributes to a section about a cursed baseball team. In 2015, Punk revealed that the story was a "love letter" to Chicago Cubs fans, who he believed would relate to the humor in his writing.

"I think 100 percent it is, yeah. There's a couple inside jokes thrown in there that aren't strictly personal inside jokes that I think longtime fans of mine and longtime fans of the Cubs will pick up on it ... a lot of people think the Cubs have been cursed for over 100 years." Punk told "SB Nation."

Luckily for Punk, the Cubs would go on to win the World Series the following year against the Cleveland Guardians. In addition to "Drax" and "Thor Annual" #1, Punk also wrote on "Master of Kung Fu," which follows the story of Shang-Chi's day-off, and two other volumes for "The God Of Thunder."