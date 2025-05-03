Tony Khan: I Had To Convince Sting To Win Last Match, Bryan Danielson To Win AEW Title

Tony Khan also admitted that he had a similar issue with Bryan Danielson when it came to another championship run, despite everyone feeling like the veteran deserved it. "With Bryan, he's another person – much like with Sting – (...) it was another time I felt strongly that I wanted to do something and have a moment with somebody and their family and all the fans," Khan recalled, claiming that Danielson initially fought the idea that he should capture gold at AEW All In 2024. "Bryan tried to talk me out of it many times along the way, that I shouldn't give him the moment – that he didn't need a moment like that, but it just – to me – is something the fans will always look back on."

Additionally, when it came to Danielson's current AEW status, Khan explained that while the veteran has not been seen on television, he still works backstage. Furthermore, according to the AEW President, the two still work together while interestingly pointing out that "The American Dragon" never said he's retired for good. "I hope that there's some possibility he will return to wrestling from the injury. (...) But he's still part of AEW – so, I'm still very fortunate to work with Bryan; I talk to Bryan almost every day" he added.

