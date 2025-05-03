Tony Khan: I Had To Convince Sting To Win Last Match, Bryan Danielson To Win AEW Title
Both Sting and Bryan Danielson hung up their boots in AEW across the past year, with "The Icon" officially retiring at AEW Revolution 2024 and "The American Dragon" in turn quietly stepping away after AEW WrestleDream later that same year. During an appearance on "Way of the Blade," AEW President Tony Khan recalled how difficult it was to convince both men to capture gold in their final runs.
"Sting and Darby [Allen] loved the match, I loved the match, and Sting – in particular – when it came time for the final match, he really wanted to be in there wrestling the Young Bucks," Khan claimed. "And Sting also did not feel strongly that he should win his last match and in fact, Sting wanted to lose his last match and I wouldn't have it!" He then explained that it was important to him to present Sting as the greatest legend of the current era of wrestling, and specifically to end his AEW career off as undefeated. "It was important to continue that and have it be three years undefeated in AEW and send Sting off as our greatest legend."
Tony Khan also claimed that Bryan Danielson tried to talk him out of having a run with the AEW World Championship
Tony Khan also admitted that he had a similar issue with Bryan Danielson when it came to another championship run, despite everyone feeling like the veteran deserved it. "With Bryan, he's another person – much like with Sting – (...) it was another time I felt strongly that I wanted to do something and have a moment with somebody and their family and all the fans," Khan recalled, claiming that Danielson initially fought the idea that he should capture gold at AEW All In 2024. "Bryan tried to talk me out of it many times along the way, that I shouldn't give him the moment – that he didn't need a moment like that, but it just – to me – is something the fans will always look back on."
Additionally, when it came to Danielson's current AEW status, Khan explained that while the veteran has not been seen on television, he still works backstage. Furthermore, according to the AEW President, the two still work together while interestingly pointing out that "The American Dragon" never said he's retired for good. "I hope that there's some possibility he will return to wrestling from the injury. (...) But he's still part of AEW – so, I'm still very fortunate to work with Bryan; I talk to Bryan almost every day" he added.
