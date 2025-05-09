AEW's Adam Cole Explains Twitch Streaming Becoming So Important To Him

In the professional wrestling world, fans know him as All Elite Wrestling's current TNT Champion Adam Cole. In the realm of Twitch, followers know him as Chugs. During a recent interview with "The Ringer Wrestling Show," Cole opened up about the significance of his streaming life, which has brought about over 1,000 live streams across five years.

"Twitch streaming is incredibly important to me," Cole said. "It's become one of the most important things in my life. I really do mean that. I've said it before and I'll say it again, I'm going to Twitch stream as long as I possibly can. I have no plans whatsoever of stopping. The two things in my life that I'm so passionate about are professional wrestling and video games. Those are my two loves, without question. And generally speaking, obviously a bunch of people who have watched me in the ring will transition and watch me on Twitch as well, but for the most part, I keep them completely separate."

According to Cole, the proudest aspect of his Twitch career isn't the games he plays, but rather the community that has formed around them. As it stands, Cole's channel has amassed over 145,000 followers, whom he considers to be some of the most wonderful people on the internet. Recently, Cole took his community through a playthrough of the "Stellar Blade," "Final Fantasy 6," and "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" games, the former of which debuted last year.

"We'll talk about wrestling some time, but I spend all that effort and all that energy there [with video games]. I love it so much," Cole said.

