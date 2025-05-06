Ex-WWE Star Duke 'The Dumpster' Droese Indicted For Attempted Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

Michael Droese, known for his time with WWE as Duke "The Dumpster" Droese from 1994 until 1996, has been indicted for attempted aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

The indictment was announced via press release by Chris Stanford, District Attorney General for the 31st Judicial District of Tennessee; Droese was indicted during the May session of the Warren County Grand Jury after a "brief but very effective" investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It's said that on April 21, 2024, Droese used his account with cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, in an attempt to purchase child sexual assault material from the Dark Web, but the transaction was flagged and terminated prior to the purchase being completed.

The FBI initially received the tip from Coinbase regarding the attempted purchase, and it's yet unknown what steps were made in its initial investigation. But on March 19, 2025, the Warren County Sheriff's Department received a tip from the FBI regarding Droese, and five days later Stanford requested assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to further investigate.

It's said that upon review of the evidence, Stanford decided to charge Droese with attempted aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, justifying that the matter is an aggravated crime "because the money used to purchase the material is what continues to make child sexual assault material profitable for criminal enterprises (sic) produce it and sell it across the world."

However, because Droese was ultimately unsuccessful in securing the material he had intended to purchase, the charge is classified as a criminal attempt. Attempted aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor is a Class D Felony in the state of Tennessee and carries a possible sentence of two to four years, with Droese's bail set by the Circuit Court for $10,000.

Droese handed himself into the Warren County Sheriff's Department upon learning of the indictment against him, and his arraignment is set for May 28, 2025, at Circuit Court. Droese was arrested and indicted on three counts of supplying a controlled substance in 2013.