WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart Points To Major Shift In Relationship With Vince McMahon

The history between Bret Hart and Vince McMahon has been storied, to say the least, with "The Hitman" once being the face of WWE to being on the receiving end of the oft-talked-about "Montreal Screwjob," where Hart infamously spat in McMahon's face. During an appearance on "The Ringer Wrestling Show," Hart opened up about his relationship with McMahon, and when he knew he couldn't trust the WWE co-founder.

"After I dropped the title to [Yokozuna]...I remember Hulk saying to me, before he walked out to the ring, he goes: 'Happy to return the favor.' And I remember I looked at him and said 'I'm gonna remember that,'" Hart recalled before adding that Hogan never did return the favor. "I remember going 'This guy was never a – not the good guy that I always thought that he was.'" Additionally, Hart claimed this would affect things between him and McMahon as well. "My whole relationship with Vince was never the same, I could never really trust him at his word, take him at his word again," he claimed.

Furthermore, Hart noted that he ultimately got the WWE Championship back later down the line because he earned it and not because McMahon and company felt sorry for him. "They just put the belt on me because I was the best guy to carry it," he added. "But as far as integrity and honesty, I never felt that Vince was honest with me after that...Vince broke that trust, and you know, Hogan never had any respect for me. And I think words speak for themselves; we're not talking about Hogan today."

