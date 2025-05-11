The Odd Reason Vince McMahon Wanted Tony Schiavone To Shave His Mustache In WWE

In the late '80s, AEW's Tony Schiavone was often seen sporting a mustache during his NWA tenure, making it his official look at the time. However, by the '90s when he began working with WWE, Schiavone ditched the mustache and began sporting a clean shaven look that he'd keep until appearing in TNA with a fuller beard.

Curiously, according to Schiavone in an episode of his "What Happened When?" podcast, it wasn't his decision to shave his then-trademark mustache, and that it was simply one of Vince McMahon's whims. "Vince McMahon came to me and he says 'I need to ask you something, and I hope you don't mind doing this.' I guess I was kinda new," the veteran recalled, joking that if had he been in WWE for longer at the time McMahon wouldn't have asked him nicely, much like he had allegedly done in other cases previously.

"But he said 'Do you mind doing this?' He says 'Gene Okerlund has a mustache, and we like him to be our only announcer with a mustache.' And 'Will you shave it?' I said 'Absolutely I'd do it!' And that's why I was mustache-less." Additionally, Schiavone added that in the case of the Crockett brothers, David and Jimmy wanted him to grow the mustache originally because they thought he looked too young back in his days with NWA.

Today, Schiavone proudly sports a fuller beard, which has now become far more of a signature look for the veteran commentator than his mustache ever was.

