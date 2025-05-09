Major Update On AEW Contract Status Of Former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale

It's a big year for former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale, as a new report indicates she is in a contract year with AEW. According to Fightful Select, Nightingale's deal is set to expire in a few months, but the exact date isn't clear.

The outlet reported that those in AEW claimed Nightingale is a priority for the company and AEW expects to retain her. Fightful reported that Nightingale is well liked in the company, and everyone they spoke to believes it's a guarantee that Nightingale will be offered an extension to remain with AEW. Nightingale has only wrestled five matches for AEW in 2025, including her most recent bout, a loss against Kris Statlander on "AEW Collision." She also recently teamed up with Swerve Strickland to defeat AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir. Her only other win on AEW TV this year came on a March episode of "AEW Dynamite" against Penelope Ford.

Nightingale officially signed with AEW in October 2022. She worked on the independent wrestling scene for years before she began appearing on ROH and AEW in a per-appearance deal in 2021. AEW announcer Tony Schiavone unveiled Nightingale's signing, complete with "Willow Nightingale is All Elite" graphic, on a live edition of "AEW Rampage" at Daily's Place, following a match where she defeated Leila Grey.

Nightingale won the Women's Owen Hart Cup in 2023 and held the TBS Championship once during her time with the company. "The Babe With the Power" has also held the CMLL World Women's Championship and the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship.