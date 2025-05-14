AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone: 'I Am The Beyoncé Of Wrestling'

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mones currently set for the finals for the Owen Hart Cup, where she'll take on Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing, in order for the winner to get a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas later this year. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Mone was asked about the opportunity she has and the potential to main event All In: Texas.

"That's what I've been dreaming about, main eventing All In," she claimed. "This is our Super Bowl. This is our biggest pay-per-view of the year. You're talking to the biggest star in all of professional wrestling, in all of women's wrestling. I put women's wrestling on the map, so to do that in Texas, well, I am the Beyoncé of wrestling." Mone went on to hype up the gear she's planning for the event before realizing that she will have to defeat Hayter before she comes close to the title shot. "But first, Jamie [Hayter], there's a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Mone."

Recently, Mone lost the New Japan Strong Women's Championship to AZM at Resurgence in a triple threat that included Mina Shirakawa. Due to this, she pointed out that she'll need to recoup before being able to take on Hayter. "I'm a little pent up with aggression right now, but I'm going to relax, I'm going to replan, I'm going to regroup. This Wednesday at AEW Dynamite, I'm coming for my revenge," she boldly proclaimed.

