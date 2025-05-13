WWE NXT Results 5/13 - Joe Hendry & Trick Williams Make Battleground Match Official, Oba Femi Faces Charlie Dempsey
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on May 13, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Oba Femi will be going one-on-one with Charlie Dempsey of No Quarter Catch Crew. After Dempsey's No Quarter Catch Crew stablemate Myles Borne won a 25 Man Battle Royal to secure to the right to challenge Femi for his NXT Championship at "NXT" Battleground on May 25 during Tuesday's show, Dempsey attempted to take the title shot for himself prompting Borne to return the favor by tricking Dempsey into his match with Femi tonight.
Before they square off for the TNA World Championship at Battleground, Trick Williams and Joe Hendry will make the match official when they put pen-to-paper and sign the contract. Amidst their evergrowing issues, Williams cost Hendry and NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger a Six Man Tag Team Match to DarkState by brawling with him to the back.
Additionally, Tony D'Angelo of The Family will be competing in his first match since "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 19 as he collides with Wes Lee when he, his stablemate Luca Crusifino, and his former stablemate Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo came up short to DarkState.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of last week's 25 Man NXT Championship Number One Contenders Battle Royal. Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves then greet audiences at home as No Quarter Catch Crew makes their way down to the ring.
We Hear From Myles Borne
Borne says last week, he shocked the world when he became the last man standing against some of the toughest men out there. He says he's partially deaf, but last week, when he eliminated Ethan Page and Shawn Spears, he still heard the fans going crazy. He says he wants to be known by his abilities rather than his disability, and says he will become his new NXT Champion.
Ethan Page's music hits, and he makes his way out. He says Borne won the 25 Man NXT Championship Number One Contenders Battle Royal on a fluke last week, then says Borne can't beat Oba Femi for the NXT Championship. He challenges Borne to put his Number One Contendership on the line against him tonight, and Charlie Dempsey encourages Page to accept the match. Borne accepts the challenge, but Ava makes her way to the ring to make the match official.
Oba Femi's music hits, and he makes his way out.
