WWE's Stephanie McMahon Opens Up About Training For Her WrestleMania Moment

While more so known for her backstage and on-screen executive roles, Stephanie McMahon has experience in the ring, with one reign as WWE Women's Champion, as well. Most recently, McMahon made her WrestleMania debut in 2018 alongside her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. During an episode of "What's Your Story," McMahon recalled her training experience in the lead-up to the premium live event.

"My WrestleMania moment was when I teamed with Paul against Ronda [Rousey] and Kurt [Angle]. There are two Olympians and my husband, who is one of the GOATs, and me," McMahon said. "Who doesn't fit in the ring in this match? When I tell you it is the hardest I've ever trained in my life, I trained like three days a week for months, I was beaten and bruised. I was doing everything I could."

According to McMahon, her training was so intense that she would tune into virtual corporate WWE meetings while working out on the treadmill. Other times, she appeared with bruised elbows being iced.

"Again, not a professional athlete, so I had to work that much harder," McMahon said. "After the match, [Triple H] was just standing there talking to me, and he said, 'Is there anything you can't do?' It was such a sweet thing to say to me. All I wanted was to make him proud in that match."

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey emerged victorious in their tag battle against McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 34 after Rousey forced McMahon to tap out to her arm bar. Afterward, Rousey and Angle celebrated, while WWE's medical team checked on McMahon.

