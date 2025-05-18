Aleister Black Says This WWE Rivalry Was Better Than Undertaker Vs. Kane

The Attitude Era was host to some of the most iconic rivalries in WWE history, but arguably the two most memorable feuds from the late 1990s is none other than "Stone Cold" Steve Austin versus Vince McMahon and The Undertaker versus Kane. Fans quickly fell in love with Austin hitting the Stunner on McMahon every Monday, with viewers feeling they could live vicariously through "The Rattlesnake." On the other hand, the thought of WWE's darkest figures going head-to-head with each other was a main draw for the company, especially as fans became intrigued by both characters being brothers. Despite his persona often being compared to Undertaker and Kane, Aleister Black recently claimed that Austin and McMahon's feud was better than the rivalry between the Brothers of Destruction on the "Wrestling the Rap Game Podcast."

"Austin, McMahon. Because you could see the writing on the wall with Taker and Kane because you knew that's where eventually they would go." Black said. "That story was always on the board, but the Austin, McMahon story kind of formulated as the chemistry live started growing and became more of a thing ... I feel fans were talking like, 'I hope they get to wrestle each other someday,' and then they eventually did."

Although the best chapters of Austin and McMahon's story took place during the Attitude Era, Undertaker and Kane would continue to wrestle each other on numerous occasions throughout the 2000s, with their last singles match transpiring at Bragging Rights 2010.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling the Rap Game Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.