WWE HOFer D-Von Dudley Looks Back On Religious Character

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley is of course remembered best for his tag team run alongside "half-brother" Bubba Ray Dudley, but his Reverend D-Von character is just as important to his legendary career. He recently discussed the religious character and its origins in a video on his YouTube channel. He explained in 2002, Vince McMahon said he wanted to break up the Dudleys. The tag team wasn't too happy about it, but said they couldn't say no. They were separated in the WWE Draft, which is when his new character began to develop.

"It was a challenge. Remember, I had been with Bubba for 10 years at this point," Dudley admitted. "So, me being in tag team wrestling and now going into a singles runs, I felt at first, it was going to be very difficult. But the more I started preaching to the masses of people out there, the more I got comfortable. I started taking stuff from my mom and I dad. I started taking stuff from everywhere and thus, the Reverend D-Von character was formed."

The Hall of Famer said while he was nervous, he thought the Reverend D-Von character would be a "cinch," since he grew up in a church family. Both of his parents are reverends. Dudley said that McMahon let him be himself. He explained he'd try and tell McMahon what he had planned for a promo, but his boss just wanted to be surprised, as he had confidence in Dudley.

"We hit a home run every single time we did a promo," he said. "I started getting into my groove and really enjoying it. Don't get me wrong, I missed Bubba, but there was something different about me doing it by myself and connecting with the people with the new character."