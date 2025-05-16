Former WWE Star Billy Jack Haynes Found Unfit To Stand Trial For Murder

Last year, authorities in Portland, Oregon arrested and charged former WWE star Billy Jack Haynes (real name William Albert Haynes) with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon after his wife, 85-year-old Janette Becraft, was murdered in a shooting incident in February 2024.

According to Oregon FOX affiliate KPTV, Haynes appeared before Judge Angela Lucero in court on Wednesday for a status check. The judge ultimately deemed Haynes mentally unfit to assist in his own defense right now, with further evaluation and treatment from Oregon State Hospital needed for him to proceed with the trial. A report from ABC's KATU 2 adds that a certified evaluator reviewed Haynes' behavior at the hearing as well as statements from his attorneys. The evaluator also looked over stipulations from both the defense and prosecuting team, both of which indicated that Haynes was unfit.

A fitness to proceed hearing for Haynes is now reportedly set for May 20. As for Haynes' trial, that is slated to start on December 21, 2025, assuming Haynes becomes fit to proceed. Court records, however, seem to put that in doubt as they state that Haynes could be committed to the Oregon State Hospital anywhere from one to three years.

In the aftermath of the aforementioned shooting, Haynes and local police reportedly engaged in a two-hour standoff, which resulted in Haynes surrendering and being taken into custody. Afterward, he was hospitalized and later released on an unrelated matter. Haynes, 71, is a former NWA Florida Heavyweight Champion and NWA United States Tag Team Champion.