AEW's Kenny Omega Discusses One Of The 'Most Regrettable' Aspects Of Being An EVP

Back in 2019, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and the Young Bucks together with Tony Khan formed All Elite Wrestling, leading Khan to becoming the promotion's president, and the wrestlers becoming the Executive Vice Presidents. Unfortunately, being the EVPs came with a lot of criticism and responsibility, which Omega admits has been one of the more "regrettable" things about his AEW run.

During an appearance on Adi Shankar's podcast, Omega and Shankar spoke about having to self-censor themselves in the wake of "Cancel Culture" and explained how he experienced this with AEW. "For me, that was the most regrettable [thing] about becoming an EVP for AEW, in fact, was that by becoming an EVP for AEW ... we were then now on the hook for anything that we did, said, and if it wasn't to the network's liking or it offended, you know, people, fans and they wrote a formal complaint, we could essentially be immediately taken off the air."

Omega added that the responsibility to not only the fanbase but the employees of AEW was big and made him miss the days where he and his friends were simply a "rag-tag group of guys" being creative on their "Being the Elite" series. "We knew we were joking, people loved what we were doing back then, and they're all laughing with us, and at us, and we love that they were," he noted. "But we're just like: man, isn't it kind of sad that we just can't do it anymore?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Adi Shankar's YouTube account and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.