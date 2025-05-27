WWE Legend Shawn Michaels Discusses Getting To Know This NXT Broadcaster Better

Shawn Michaels is far from his days as the "Heartbreak Kid" and instead spends his time in WWE with the more corporate side of things as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for "NXT." During an interview on the "Reality Of Wrestling" podcast, Michaels opened up about getting to know Booker T better now that they're working together in "NXT" as well as the broadcasting team as a whole.

"Just from a personal, I guess, standpoint: it has been phenomenal for me to get to, again, strengthen and have a much better and bigger relationship with Booker," he noted. "Having, you know, gotten to know him so much better since working with him here in NXT." Michaels then noted that Booker specifically has a passion and desire to help all of the young talent in "NXT" to improve, and noted that the veteran brings the passion he instills into those who attend his wrestling school into "NXT" as well.

"And when it comes to a commentating team? That's really one of the things I love about NXT, we're all (...) one big family," he claimed. "We obviously all, you know, communicate a lot. We have a lot of collaboration between each and every one of us." Michaels further praised the addition of Cory Graves to the "NXT" broadcasting team and noted that he believes they've found their footing now. "At the very, very least, it is going to be incredibly entertaining every time you tune in on Tuesday nights on the CW!"

