WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Had No Interest In Creative Until This Point In Career

Kevin Nash, during the late 90s, was one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry, but for years he spent time in some of the worst gimmicks before coming into his own as "Diesel" to eventually wrestling under his real name and founding the nWo in WCW. During this time, Nash and the rest of the nWo were notorious for exercising too much creative control, but according to the veteran in an episode of "Kliq This," he didn't always see the importance of creative.

"I had no aspirations to do anything [in creative]," Nash claimed. "And then Eric [Bischoff] was being bombarded from the other tower and he was fried and I just looked at him and said: 'You want some help?' he said 'Yeah, I'd appreciate it.' So that's the only reason I got involved with any creative aspect, because Eric was just... He was just fried."

One of the worst creative moments in WCW was arguably the infamous "Fingerpoke of Doom," where Nash took a dive against Hulk Hogan in a move that was supposed to unite the then-fragmented nWo Wolfpac and nWo Hollywood, but was horribly panned. However, according to Nash, the WCW World Championship of David Arquette was actually worse than the "Fingerpoke of Doom," and according to the veteran, despite Bischoff's claims, not everyone was on board with the decision to put the belt on the Hollywood actor, specifically Diamond Dallas Page who he claims verbally slammed the move.

