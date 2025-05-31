AEW's Jeff Jarrett Looks Back On WCW Triple Threat Cage Match With DDP, Arquette
Hollywood actor, David Arquette, had a brief out-of-place run in WCW where he even captured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, in a move that is now often criticized by veterans of the now-defunct promotion. During this tenure, Jeff Jarrett faced Arquette and Diamond Dallas Page on two occasions, one a Tag Team match alongside Eric Bischoff, and another "Ready To Rumble" Steel Cage Handicap match against the two, which he reflected on recently.
"So, 'Ready To Rumble' was the theme, I completely understand that, Arquette and DDP, it was – there was a bunch of us, Eric [Bischoff], we did a premier or whatever it was, in Hollywood, so 'Ready to Rumble' was a big corporate initiative," Jarrett said during an episode of "My World with Jeff Jarrett" while describing the promotion ahead of the match which featured the triple storied cage WCW utilized. "So, this Triple Cage – we gotta make this work – and so, Slamboree, the main pay-per-view, it was chosen...so that was kind of all the layers of, I guess you could say, just getting into why this is a triple cage."
Jeff Jarrett explained that David Arquette's WCW World Heavyweight title victory was booked to justify this match
Jeff Jarrett further explained that the gimmick match needed a backstory and needed to make sense, adding that the title was put on Arquette to justify this match. "I'll say: all the – we'll call it – creative nonsense and trying to make sense and do patch jobs, just trying to get there, but once we got to the pay-per-view, I can truthly tell you, me and Dallas had good chemistry," he added.
Additionally, the veteran admitted that he was still grieving Owen Hart at the time, without knowing it, and therefore took the match seriously and took all the precautions. "And Dallas did too – I'm not just gonna put it on me – We both knew that we are closing this show with a triple cage and we have an actor in here," he noted. "There is a very, very good chance that this can be a cluster and be a disaster and not come away with the right reaction." Jarrett further admitted that it was a tall task, but praised everyone involved in making the match happen, specifically himself and DDP.
