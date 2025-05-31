AEW's Jeff Jarrett Looks Back On WCW Triple Threat Cage Match With DDP, Arquette

Jeff Jarrett further explained that the gimmick match needed a backstory and needed to make sense, adding that the title was put on Arquette to justify this match. "I'll say: all the – we'll call it – creative nonsense and trying to make sense and do patch jobs, just trying to get there, but once we got to the pay-per-view, I can truthly tell you, me and Dallas had good chemistry," he added.

Additionally, the veteran admitted that he was still grieving Owen Hart at the time, without knowing it, and therefore took the match seriously and took all the precautions. "And Dallas did too – I'm not just gonna put it on me – We both knew that we are closing this show with a triple cage and we have an actor in here," he noted. "There is a very, very good chance that this can be a cluster and be a disaster and not come away with the right reaction." Jarrett further admitted that it was a tall task, but praised everyone involved in making the match happen, specifically himself and DDP.

