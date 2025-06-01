Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Discusses Validation From Legends Deal

Former WWE wrestler Dylan Postl, better known as Hornswoggle, recently talked on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" about getting a WWE Legends deal. He said it made him feel good about his wrestling career and showed that WWE still values what he did for the company.

Hornswoggle was a popular wrestler who worked for WWE from 2006 to 2016. He said getting the call about the legends contract was a surprise that shocked him.

"Legitimately, Landon and I were on our way to see Blink-182. I get the call, I literally had to pull over, and I just froze," Hornswoggle said. "You know me, you know how I view me through these interviews, a lot of people know how I view me. I don't view myself as very great in wrestling. So to have that recognition is the ultimate. This is pretty f*cking awesome. It just makes me feel like I mattered in WWE with this now, that it wasn't a got rid of me, released me, which is okay."

Hornswoggle also shared his thoughts about jobs in wrestling. He thinks wrestlers should not expect to always have work.

"No one deserves a job. That's my thing. Whenever people get released, internet goes crazy about 'How could they do this?' No one in any workforce deserves a job. You're lucky to have that, especially that kind of job. And so now to be back under a legends deal, it's incredible. It's just like the coolest thing ever. The legends deal, man, it nostalgia. It's a WWE nostalgia deal. They don't call me a legend anymore."

The legends contract lets WWE keep using Hornswoggle's name and character for things like merchandise and special events. This shows he will always be part of WWE history.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.