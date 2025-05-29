AEW's Shelton Benjamin Says This WWE Star Is The Best Promo

AEW star Shelton Benjamin isn't the most vocal member of the Hurt Syndicate. Admittedly, in a faction with MVP and now MJF, there isn't a lot of room to get a word in edgewise. Nonetheless, Benjamin still has a keen ear for wrestling promos and thinks there's one WWE star who stands head and shoulders above the rest.

"John Cena's, to me, the best promo in wrestling," Benjamin told "Energis Podcast" recently. "I used Cena because he's like one of the faces of pro wrestling, but he's also from my class."

Benjamin and Cena came up together through the Ohio Valley Wrestling system that pre-dated WWE NXT. In a group that included Randy Orton, Batista, and Brock Lesnar, Benjamin said Cena's promo skills are unmatched.

"He's always been a guy...when he talks, he can win over anybody. You put him in any situation, it can be as ridiculous or serious [as possible], and he makes it work."

Benjamin says that he used to wonder how Cena stayed so composed, even asking the Undisputed WWE Champion his secret.

"He said, 'I'm a nerd, man. I just sit at home and talk to myself in the mirror,'" Benjamin said, "and this is what he said in OVW...This is 2001/2002...Later, even Vince McMahon was saying, 'Why don't you talk to yourself in the mirror?'"

Benjamin says he still didn't quite feel able to talk to himself in the mirror, but accepts that the insecurity was his, and his alone.

Benjamin is currently enjoying success as one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, holding the title since January 22 alongside Bobby Lashley, making them the 6th longest reign in the young history of the title.