AEW's Willow Nightingale Wants To Face This Former WWE Star

Earlier this month, there were several members of the WWE roster who were released from the company including a handful of members from the women's division. Speaking with Gabby LaSpisa on the "Gabby AF" podcast, current AEW star Willow Nightingale revealed which wrestler who was part of the releases she wanted to battle it out with in the squared circle.

"I was a big fan of a wrestler who went by the name of Evie for years and years and years, and I believe some people might know her now by the name of [Dakota Kai]," Nightingale said. "I know Team Kick with Evie, and I never had the opportunity to wrestle her because she was off somewhere else before I had the opportunity to get to SHIMMER. I'm rooting for her to land on her feet wherever she goes. Everybody else, I'm rooting for them to land on their feet too because I know how this business is. The fangirl inside of me is like 'Ooh, that would be fun!'"

After making her wrestling debut in 2008 and competing on the independent circuit for a number of years, Kai participated in the 2017 Mae Young Classic where she made it through the first round and second round until being defeated by Kairi Sane in the quarterfinals. She later went on to win the Women's Tag Team Championship and the now defunct NXT Women's Tag Team Championship two times each.

