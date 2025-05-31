Details Behind Former WWE Head Vince McMahon's New Company 14th & I

It has been over a year since Vince McMahon stepped away from WWE, but it seems that the former WWE executive is seeking to re-integrate himself into the sports entertainment scene. According to WrestleNomics, McMahon has registered three new entities in his new investment and entertainment firm, 14TH & I.

As of September 2024, McMahon has officially registered three limited liability companies (LLCs) in Connecticut: "14TH & I Holdings LLC," "14TH & I Investments LLC," and "14TH & I Management LLC." Reports show that all three companies share the same central address in Stamford, Connecticut — interestingly, where WWE headquarters is currently located. McMahon is listed as the managing member of 14TH & I Holdings LLC, which, according to WrestleNomics, is itself registered as a managing member of its Investments and Managements sister companies. Registering three separate business entities is likely a way for 14TH & I to keep certain business practices — including but not limited to asset ownership, investment management, and day-to-day operations — legally and financially independent of each other.

McMahon has also filed motions to register 14TH & I with the federal government. As of August 2024, McMahon's new company has filed trademark applications for both "14TH & I" (with spaces) and "14TH&I" (sans spaces). According to the United States Patent and Trademark office, 14TH & I's patent applications are live and under examination, and as of March 2025, a "non-final Office action" has been presented to 14TH & I, and is either a request for more information or an initial trademark refusal.