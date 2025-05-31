WWE SmackDown - 5/30/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

There is very little Jacob Fatu can do wrong in my eyes. Like a cyborg of the best aspects of professional wrestling – a burly brawler who can take flight when he wants to, and talks circles around the best of them (without even having to say much at all) – Fatu embodies his moniker as the "Samoan Werewolf." But that's only half the fight; the story has to be there too.

When it comes to his increasingly strained ties to Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo, it certainly feels like it is there. Week in and week out, there has been a gradual build in the tensions between the former self-proclaimed "New Tribal Chief" and the man he brought in as an enforcer. At first, Sikoa was encouraging of the breakout run, maybe because he didn't feel that Fatu would succeed where he didn't. But since Fatu did as he said he would, going out at WrestleMania 41 and winning the United States title, there has been a sense of him discovering he doesn't need Sikoa and a recognition of that fact in the other direction; Sikoa knows that the monster he created has slipped his control. In comes JC Mateo, doing double-duty to help Fatu retain the title and make a statement: you are replaceable. Which is almost certainly why Fatu doesn't trust the new member of their outfit. Nick Aldis already referenced beforehand that Sikoa was looking to screw Fatu over.

That narrative was extended during tonight's "SmackDown," with Sikoa and Mateo once again appearing at the ringside despite Fatu's expressed intent to go it alone in his Money in the Bank qualifier. Intriguingly, it was both Mateo and Sikoa barking orders at Fatu, causing that moment of hesitation where you could see him trying to process his place in it all. That allowed for Jimmy Uso to emerge, because there ain't no drama like family drama, and superkick Mateo. Thus costing Fatu the match, and prompting him to lay it all out on the table in a subsequent segment. Fatu then told Sikoa hard and straight: "I don't need your help." So it's a question of what Sikoa decides to do with the order.

Before the match, Damian Priest called dibs on the next shot at Fatu after his win at WWE SNME. They crossed paths on the entryway, and it's clear now with Fatu failing to qualify what lies beyond the horizon for him. Priest was among the defeated at Backlash, although he wasn't a part of the finish, so it makes sense for him to follow up and close that thread. It also makes for a match that's bound to be exciting, between two of the most credible ass-kickers on the roster. "The Punisher" versus the "Samoan Werewolf." But what's up for question is how Sikoa and Mateo factor into things. If Fatu gets his way, probably none at all. But it doesn't seem likely that he will be getting his way based on Sikoa's previous behavior.

Written by Max Everett