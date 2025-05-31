WWE SmackDown - 5/30/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated
The final "WWE SmackDown" of the month of May saw two more competitors head to the Men's and Women's Money in The Bank Match, as well as cracks forming in the bonds between Jacob Fatu and The New Bloodline. But enough about what happened, that's what our results page is for.
It's time to break down the good, the bad, and the ugly of Friday's show from Knoxville, TN. The show opened strong, with a stellar opening segment and a tremendous triple threat match to determine the next competitor in the Women's Money In The Bank match. There were also the lows of the wonky men's triple threat match, or the pointless, meandering ending to the three-hour marathon that "SmackDown" has become, and will remain.
Without further ado, here's the best and the worst of the May 30th, 2025 edition of "SmackDown."
Loved: The Story of Jacob
There is very little Jacob Fatu can do wrong in my eyes. Like a cyborg of the best aspects of professional wrestling – a burly brawler who can take flight when he wants to, and talks circles around the best of them (without even having to say much at all) – Fatu embodies his moniker as the "Samoan Werewolf." But that's only half the fight; the story has to be there too.
When it comes to his increasingly strained ties to Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo, it certainly feels like it is there. Week in and week out, there has been a gradual build in the tensions between the former self-proclaimed "New Tribal Chief" and the man he brought in as an enforcer. At first, Sikoa was encouraging of the breakout run, maybe because he didn't feel that Fatu would succeed where he didn't. But since Fatu did as he said he would, going out at WrestleMania 41 and winning the United States title, there has been a sense of him discovering he doesn't need Sikoa and a recognition of that fact in the other direction; Sikoa knows that the monster he created has slipped his control. In comes JC Mateo, doing double-duty to help Fatu retain the title and make a statement: you are replaceable. Which is almost certainly why Fatu doesn't trust the new member of their outfit. Nick Aldis already referenced beforehand that Sikoa was looking to screw Fatu over.
That narrative was extended during tonight's "SmackDown," with Sikoa and Mateo once again appearing at the ringside despite Fatu's expressed intent to go it alone in his Money in the Bank qualifier. Intriguingly, it was both Mateo and Sikoa barking orders at Fatu, causing that moment of hesitation where you could see him trying to process his place in it all. That allowed for Jimmy Uso to emerge, because there ain't no drama like family drama, and superkick Mateo. Thus costing Fatu the match, and prompting him to lay it all out on the table in a subsequent segment. Fatu then told Sikoa hard and straight: "I don't need your help." So it's a question of what Sikoa decides to do with the order.
Before the match, Damian Priest called dibs on the next shot at Fatu after his win at WWE SNME. They crossed paths on the entryway, and it's clear now with Fatu failing to qualify what lies beyond the horizon for him. Priest was among the defeated at Backlash, although he wasn't a part of the finish, so it makes sense for him to follow up and close that thread. It also makes for a match that's bound to be exciting, between two of the most credible ass-kickers on the roster. "The Punisher" versus the "Samoan Werewolf." But what's up for question is how Sikoa and Mateo factor into things. If Fatu gets his way, probably none at all. But it doesn't seem likely that he will be getting his way based on Sikoa's previous behavior.
Written by Max Everett
Hated: Wyatt Sicks Set Sights on Tag Titles
The Wyatt Sicks being off television for so long was pretty detrimental to any momentum they had going. When they were drafted to "WWE SmackDown" back in January, they didn't show up until very recently due to a reported injury to Bo Dallas. Whether that could have been remedied or booked differently aside, the fact that WWE brought the stable back for something seemingly entirely different than when they started isn't hitting right with me.
When the Wyatts initially debuted and caused chaos backstage, they were after stables who had rejected a member, a family member, if you will, which was impactful as Dallas was carrying on the Uncle Howdy character and recruiting new family members of his own after losing his own brother, Bray Wyatt. Now, it appears as though the stable has abandoned that entire aspect of their gimmick and is now just going after the tag team championships, which didn't appear to be their thing at all when they debuted. There's no shortage of faction breakups or tension across either brand, so moving them to something different seems a bit jarring, but maybe it's just me.
The tag team divisions in WWE could always use another team or a boost, but FrAxiom just got to "SmackDown" and had a good story going with all the other teams, like the WWE Tag Team Champions the Street Profits, #DIY, and the Motor City Machine Guns. You could always throw Los Garza or even Pretty Deadly in there as well if you need one team to get a win over another. I'm just not sure The Wyatt Sicks fits in nicely in the tag team division in the hunt for the titles, if that's even what they want. Dallas had a short pre-recorded promo that aired where he mentioned something about not stopping until they get what they're owed. I'm assuming that means respect, and also assuming that means respect in the form of getting a tag team title opportunity since they've only gone after the other tag teams in the division. Which, honestly, they haven't even earned yet, because none of them have been in a match since returning just last week.
I also think WWE could have done something interesting with them before their return to hype them up even more. Maybe not at the level of QR codes leading back to an entire website of ever-changing files week to week or anything, but maybe just a code that would bring up a promo or a spooky video on a viewer's phone. What's going on now doesn't feel nearly as exciting as it did before, and I'll say once again, it does not feel like Alexa Bliss is anywhere close to this story and wouldn't fit in at all right now. Nikki Cross doesn't even need backup against Candice LeRae right now. Hopefully, someone's creativity will change my mind about this all soon, but I don't exactly see that happening.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: Pure cinema
Some people will shirk at the idea of wrestling being a story-based narrative. They will turn their nose up at passionate promo segments while stating their preferences for an in-ring technical masterpiece of a match. While there's nothing wrong with finding pleasure in watching technicians make their in-ring art, wrestling is most compelling when there is an intense story behind it. Think of "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May's critically-acclaimed feud, or the massive success of The Bloodline. These feuds were *made* by their promos, and Naomi and Belair's feud, even without a match to its name, is being made by their promo work.
I'm calling it right now, Naomi and Belair's feud is going to be *the* feud of 2025, especially if they keep putting out promo performances like this.
Belair is just so good as a babyface. I know people really want her to turn heel, but she has such a charisma to her that she can make the babyface character, a persona that risks running bland, uninspired, and perhaps most fatally, detached from the audience, into a face that you want to root for. It was so good seeing Belair on the microphone to open "SmackDown," and I think that even with her introductory promo in Tennessee, she showed everyone why she is the face of WWE's women's division.
Naomi's "proceed with caution" gimmick has been absolutely phenomenal. I would argue that it is the best on "SmackDown," probably the best in the entire WWE women's division. It is one thing to act "crazy," with unhinged smiles and creepy laughter, but it is another thing to so believably oscillate between genuine hurt with Belair and vindictive anger when your attempts at an olive branch are rejected. Naomi's range is insane, both as a standalone character and when you consider her previous (let's be honest) simple "GLOW" gimmick. She is one of the most creative and theatrical women in the division, and I'm so glad that she seems to be getting a push. She will be such an interesting heel to put against Belair's reliable, by-the-book, your-grandma-wouldn't-be-mad babyface. Like, her crying on command? The talent!
Cargill doesn't have as strong of a character compared to Belair and Naomi, but what she lacks in mic skills, she makes up for in pure aura. I do not use that word lightly. She has a quality that you cannot teach: as soon as her theme hits, you know Cargill will walk out with a quiet, calm confidence. Against Belair and Naomi's more extroverted personalities, such as Belair with her predictable but lovable babyface persona, and Naomi with her volatile emotions, Cargill's silence feels like a good backdrop to keep the feud from being an overbooked mess. Cargill and Belair even teased a development in their relationship with a staredown after Cargill had tossed Naomi from the ring.
I'm glad this feud didn't end at WrestleMania. Wherever Belair, Naomi, and Cargill go from here, it will, undoubtedly, be a feud to watch.
Written by Angeline Phu
Hated: Carmelo Hayes' booking continues to vex me
Back here again!
I kind of wish we weren't back here again, because I hate making the same point time and time again. When are we going to give Carmelo "first draft pick" Hayes the booking he deserves? When are we going to put some gas behind the fire Carmelo "Critically Acclaimed Series of Matches with Andrade" Hayes has been constantly sparking with his in-ring performances?
Hayes took on Andrade and United States Champion Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat qualifier for the Men's Money in the Bank match that set for Los Angeles, and after Hayes showed some moxy by telling Mike "The Miz" Mizanin to back off, I thought we were going to finally see Hayes bare some teeth and tear some skin. I thought we were finally going to get a Hayes comeback, and this time, my hope somewhat made sense — Hayes is an incredibly athletic guy with a proclivity for high-flying. With slower wrestlers in the match like LA Knight (no tea no shade), I thought that Hayes was a shoo-in for the match. He doesn't have a title or incompetent family to deal with like Fatu, and while Andrade is no stranger to high-flying spots, I just thought it was a bit more in Hayes' niche.
I watched the men's Triple Threat qualifier with bated breath. When Hayes hit Nothing but Net on Fatu, I almost jumped out of my seat. When Hayes nailed Andrade with a signature Codebreaker, I thought that was it. My gut sank like a heavy anvil does when it plunges into water and sinks towards the bottom of the sea floor when the match continued. I was practically checked out as Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo began to run interference, just for Jimmy Uso to come out and neutralize any Bloodline impact on the match. Andrade hit The Message on Hayes — his third so far in the match — for the win.
We're so back! Read that with despair and sarcasm.
Let's take our thoughts off Hayes for a moment — that match was an overbooked nightmare. All three men are incredibly talented, but I swear to God, that match felt like it took 45 years. That match dragged on for so long, but instead of rewarding us for our good time with a shocking or otherwise riveting ending, we continued Hayes' losing streak as Bloodline interference rattled on in the background. I'm sure Andrade will do well at Money in the Bank, but if it was just going to be Bloodline interference leading to an Andrade win, I feel like we could have cut that match by a significant amount of time. Like, it gets to a point...
I don't know what they're going to do with Hayes, or if he is ever going to be as accomplished as he was in NXT. The complete loss of aura since his main roster call up is insane. It is among some of the worst aura losses since Karrion Kross' gladiator get-up.
Written by Angeline Phu
Loved: Naomi shines in MITB qualifying match
The women have had great MITB qualifying matches on both brands. They've really been able to showcase themselves. Tonight, we got good storyline movement along with a good match. Following an excellent opening segment with Bianca Belair, Naomi had a good match with Jade Cargill and Nia Jax. That was after she got attacked by Cargill after telling Belair it would be a shame if she wound up in a wheelchair like her mom.
Naomi got a few licks back on Cargill and some on Jax. All three women got their shine in a very physical match, and at various points, it was anyone's guess who would actually get the win. In the end, it was Naomi showing off her veteran prowess when she rolled out of the way just before Jax landed the An-NIA-lator on her and Cargill simultaneously. She was able to roll Jax up to get the win and advance to the Money in the Bank.
It's great to see Naomi stay on a roll. This version of Naomi has been so good and a lot of fun to watch. She's been having great matches to boot. She's really been firing on all cylinders the last few months, and keeping the momentum by winning the MITB ladder match would be the best thing for her. Having Naomi mix it up with other women besides Cargill and Jax helps keep her fresh. Should she win the ladder match, she'll have something else to focus on in addition to Belair (who is still recovering from injury) and Cargill.
Written by Samantha Schipman
Hated: The Time Isn't Now
No matter what it is, any promo segment on a wrestling show should serve a clear purpose and work towards some sort of specific goal. This rings especially true when it serves as the "main event" in order to leave an impression in the minds of fans and takes up a prolonged period of time on the show. None of this can really be said for the confrontation between John Cena, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso.
Aside from promoting the Money In The Bank tag team match between the four men, nothing was actually accomplished during these 20 minutes of talking. WWE could've easily used this time on the show more effectively by doing something to further the tensions between Cena, Paul, Rhodes, and Jey, or increase the stakes of the storyline. Instead, they chose to have Rhodes talk for a good solid 10 minutes, introduce Je,y who said virtually nothing the entire time only to then have the rest of the segment consist of Cena hyping up Paul and Paul return the favor by more or less sharing how much tagging with Cena meant to him. Everything just dragged on and on and on, making for a segment that I wanted to end sooner rather than later, instead of serving its intended purpose of creating hype for the match. Nothing about this worked, and it felt like a complete waste of time above anything else.
Written by Olivia Quinlan