WWE's John Cena Opens Up About 'Coolest' Thing About Make-A-Wish Visits

Since the Make-A-Wish Foundation started in 1980, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has become the number one Make-A-Wish granter of all time, holding the Guinness World Record for the accomplishment with over 650 requests. During the tenth episode of "Stephanie's Places," Cena discussed his contributions to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, explaining that the most rewarding part of the charity is experiencing the same love that he expresses to others.

"The coolest thing about those moments is that I can tell because of how emotional you are that it's an absolute boomerang. Whatever you think you give to somebody, they give back to you exponentially, but I don't need a thank you because I was there. That's enough."

Cena continued to share how granting wishes has affected him personally, stating that he's always been motivated by assisting those who are enduring hardship, and has never hesitated to answer when Make-A-Wish needs him to be available.

"It's a charity that I've come to know and love. I admire the fact that we can bring people into our world who are going through somewhat of a difficult time. Give them a day's worth of escape or give them an experience that they'll never forget ... you get immediate suspension of disbelief, you get a true day off." Cena explained. "Anytime it's like, 'Oh Make-A-Wish wants you to do this,' no problem, let's do it."

The full episode of Cena's appearance on "Stephanie's Places" can be streamed on ESPN, Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S., with new episodes premiering on ESPN+ every Wednesday.

