WWE's Triple H Recalls Match Against 'Terrible' Wrestler With Attitude Problem

Paul "Triple H" Levesque is looking back on his career after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time. The WWE Chief Content Officer remembered the difficulties of being a struggling midcard talent in the mid-90s.

"I was wrestling a guy that was just terrible. They wanted me to have this long match with him. They gave me the worst referee," Levesque remembered on the "Flagrant" podcast, explaining that a "good" referee can often help a wrestler overcome his opponent's limitations in a match, especially one that is televised. "I can talk to the referee, so if I need a guy to [stop doing something wrong]...I can't just walk over there and tell the guy."

Levesque revealed the match was with former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson.

"He was hurting people, and he was just big...He had an attitude problem," Levesque said. Johnson wrestled for WWE from 1995 to 1998. After he left WWE, he found himself in WCW for a short time as Big T, where he mainly feuded with Booker T over the right to the letter T.

Johnson is well aware of his reputation. The Slammy Award Winner once explained that he was not in the best place, mentally, during his time in WWE, and admits that he didn't always handle the stress in the most professional way. Johnson also felt that his reputation for saying "no" to ideas and creative was blown out of proportion by people like Levesque, and his running mates in The Kliq, like Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash.