Chelsea Green Looks Back On Part In 'Iconic' WWE Feud Before Even Being Signed

During the lead up to Stephanie McMahon's match with Brie Bella at SummerSlam 2014, it was revealed on "WWE Raw" that Megan Miller, a physical therapist, was having an affair with Bella's husband, Daniel Bryan. The segment is often remembered for the slap Bella delivered to Miller, as well as her attack on McMahon afterwards, however many often forget that the physical therapist was actually played by current WWE star Chelsea Green. During an interview with "Limpin Aint Easy," the former Women's United States Champion reflected on her involvement in the storyline, revealing that she wasn't originally supposed to play Miller at first.

"John Conn, who is head of TR, such an amazing guy. He was with the extras backstage in Abbotsford and he was looking for someone to play Megan Miller ... I heard him speaking to one of the extras, one of the girls and saying 'Hey we need someone to come to Portland, Oregon and do this quick little segment, can you do it?' And I heard the girl say she didn't have a passport." Green explained. "I went in there and I was like 'Hi, so sorry, was eavesdropping. I do have a passport if you need someone, I'm there.' I immediately was in my car on the way to Portland, Oregon ... an iconic feud, was the first time that really the Bella's had turned against each other and to be a part of that is incredible."

Green continued to share that her guest appearance on "Raw" allowed her to gather the emails of several WWE employees and later spammed everyone she met explaining that she deserved a tryout. The 34-year-old claimed that after her appearance as Miller, she no longer cared about other people's opinions and just wanted to be hired by WWE.

